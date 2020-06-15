June 12, 2020
LONE TREE -- Virginia Martin, 85, of Lone Tree, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Lone Tree Health Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Lone Tree, formerly the Sorden-Lewis Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be left to the Eastern Star ESTARL Scholarship fund for christian ministry education in memory of Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.
Service information
Jun 16
Visitation
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
10:00AM-10:00AM
Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services
100 DeVoe Street
Lone Tree, IA 52755
Jun 16
Funeral Service
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
11:00AM
Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services
100 DeVoe Street
Lone Tree, IA 52755
