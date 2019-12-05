{{featured_button_text}}
Vivian M. Buster

June 8, 1925-December 3, 2019

MUSCATINE - Vivian M. Buster, 94, of Muscatine passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at her daughter's home. Services will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Zion Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Zion Lutheran Church in memory of Vivian. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Vivian Mae Paul was born June 8, 1925, in Muscatine, the daughter of Clifford and Gladys (Hagens) Paul. Vivian was first married to Robert Sharrar and later divorced. On April 30, 1955, Vivian was united in marriage to Richard R. Buster in Muscatine. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Vivian enjoyed cooking, watching Lifetime and spending time with her family. She always took care of others and will be remembered as a good mother, grandma and great-grandma.

Vivian will be deeply missed by her children, Robert (Karren) Sharar of Muscatine and Cindy (Steve Mammal) Nichols of Muscatine; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters, Bonnie Swick of Muscatine and Beverly Levis of Muscatine.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Clifford and Leonard Paul.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House of Bettendorf and Heartland Hospice for the care they showed Vivian.

To send flowers to the family of Vivian Buster, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Dec 7
Visitation
Saturday, December 7, 2019
9:00AM-10:00AM
Zion Lutheran Church
513 Syacamore Street
Muscatine, IA 52761
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Vivian's Visitation begins.
Dec 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 7, 2019
10:00AM
Zion Lutheran Church
513 Syacamore Street
Muscatine, IA 52761
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Vivian's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load comments