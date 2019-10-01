Wade Eugene Kisner

October 8, 1973-September 30, 2019
JOY, Ill. - Wade E. Kisner, 45, of Joy, Ill., passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at his home after a short battle with leukemia. Wade was born October 8, 1973, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Ronald and Elizabeth Kisner. He was united in marriage to Jennifer Taylor on September 16, 1995. They later divorced. He met his life partner, Cathy Phelps, in April 2014 and she was there by his side when he passed. Wade was a tugboat captain for 18 years, working for Blackhawk Fleet and Upper Mississippi Fleeting. He enjoyed playing pool, fishing, and watching movies. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Those left to honor and cherish his memory are Cathy Phelps of Galesburg, Ill.; his children, Samantha Stolley of New Boston, Ill., Allison (Nathan) Mathias of Muscatine, Alex (Lexus) Kisner of New Boston, Jake (Amber) Kisner of Hazelton, Iowa, and Jennifer Smith of New Boston; his mother, Elizabeth Kisner of Muscatine; brothers, Steve and Richard Kisner; and two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Kisner.
A celebration of Wade's life will be held at the Riverview Center in Muscatine on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 2-5 p.m.
