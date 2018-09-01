August 5, 1926-August 22, 2018
OREGON, Ill. — Walter A. Naber, 92, of Oregon passed away on August 22, 2018. He was born on August 5, 1926 in Muscatine, Iowa. Walter worked as a dairyman. He married Betty Jensen on June 26, 1949, in Muscatine, Iowa. She predeceased him on March 30, 2008.
He is survived by his daughters-in-law, Maria and Kim Naber; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Predeceased by sons, Chuck, Steve, and Michael.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 5, 2018, in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery, 2907 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine. Memorials may be made to the family. To share a memory or send an online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
