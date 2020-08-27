× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 14, 1928-August 24, 2020

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Wanda M. Carson, 92, of Columbus Junction passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Colonial Manor Care Center in Columbus Junction. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, Columbus Junction. Interment will be in Conesville Cemetery. Family requires all who attend to wear a mask. Memorials may be directed to the Columbus Junction United Presbyterian Church in memory of Wanda. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Wanda Maxine Adams was born on August 14, 1928, in Conesville, Iowa, the daughter of Russell and Pearl (Baker) Adams. She was a graduate of Conesville High School. On March 23, 1947, Wanda was united in marriage to Claude Henry Carson in Winfield, Iowa. Wanda was a member of the Columbus Junction United Presbyterian Church, volunteered with Louisa County Habitat for Humanity and was involved with many Jimmy Carter Work Projects. She loved being a grandma, watching basketball, playing Scrabble and crocheting towels for her family and friends.