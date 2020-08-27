August 14, 1928-August 24, 2020
COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Wanda M. Carson, 92, of Columbus Junction passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Colonial Manor Care Center in Columbus Junction. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, Columbus Junction. Interment will be in Conesville Cemetery. Family requires all who attend to wear a mask. Memorials may be directed to the Columbus Junction United Presbyterian Church in memory of Wanda. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.
Wanda Maxine Adams was born on August 14, 1928, in Conesville, Iowa, the daughter of Russell and Pearl (Baker) Adams. She was a graduate of Conesville High School. On March 23, 1947, Wanda was united in marriage to Claude Henry Carson in Winfield, Iowa. Wanda was a member of the Columbus Junction United Presbyterian Church, volunteered with Louisa County Habitat for Humanity and was involved with many Jimmy Carter Work Projects. She loved being a grandma, watching basketball, playing Scrabble and crocheting towels for her family and friends.
Wanda will be deeply missed by her sons, Jerry (Kim) Carson of Columbus Junction and James Russell (Susan) Carson of Springfield, Missouri; daughter, Jill Goldesberry of Conesville; five grandchildren, Nicole, Jason, Alexis, Joseph and Wyatt and two great-grandchildren, Claudia and Ciara.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Pearl; husband, Claude; one sister, Bernice Mundt; and two brothers, Howard Adams and Bill Adams.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.