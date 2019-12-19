October 20, 1927-December 16, 2019
LETTS - Wayne Allen, 92, of Letts passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Premier Estates in Muscatine. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Letts Cemetery. Immediately following the services, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Letts Community Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Letts Bible Church in Wayne's name. The Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral Home of Muscatine is caring for Wayne's family and the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.
Wayne Clifford Allen was born on October 20, 1927, in Grandview, Iowa, the son of Paul and Gail (McCulley) Allen. On October 11, 1946, he was united in marriage to Betty Lou Earhardt in Gladbrook, Iowa. He served in the 11th Airborne 422nd Field Artillery in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1948 stationed in Japan. Wayne spent several years working with lumber both at the Letts Lumber Yard and at Beach Lumber in Muscatine before retiring from HON Industries after 17 years. He enjoyed horseback riding and loved watching Iowa Hawkeyes basketball.
You have free articles remaining.
Wayne will be deeply missed by his children, Sherry (Paul) Fults of Wapello, Karen (Jeffrey) Koppe of Letts and Rodney (Rhea) Allen of Nichols; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Shirley Tomfeld.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Lou in 2001; and sister, Janice Rethford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.