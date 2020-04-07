Wayne Norman Blackledge
July 29, 1946-April 3, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS — Wayne Norman Blackledge, age 73, of Indianapolis passed peacefully on Friday, April 3, after a fight with heart disease. Wayne was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, a son of Harold and Margaret Blackledge. He graduated from Jefferson High School. He spent his life working at G.P.C. in Muscatine and retired respectably after 25 years. He has left siblings, Janet Blackledge and Jim Blackledge, both of Cedar Rapids, and Leroy of Arizona. He has left behind four children. Bryon Blackledge of Davenport, Sara Ashelford of Nantucket, Wayne Andrew of Dubuque and Corey Blackledge of Cedar Rapids; and four grandchildren, Morgan and Samantha Ashelford and Grace and Mason Blackledge. He had two wives during his lifetime, Pat Blackledge and Theresa Blackledge.

There will not be any services, but if you would like to donate money in the name of Wayne, his greatest joy was drum and bugle corps. Please make a donation in his name to: http://www.goldyoutharts.org/drumcorps/support/tourfund/ or

GOLD YOUTH ARTS ORGANIZATION

PO BOX 1715

Lemon Grove, CA 91946

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Blackledge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

