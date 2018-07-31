August 21, 1932-July 26, 2018
BUFFALO PRAIRIE, Ill. — Wendell R. Kistler, 85, of Buffalo Prairie, passed away Thursday, July 26, 2018 at Lutheran Living Transitional Care Center, Muscatine.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 6, 2018 at Buffalo Prairie Presbyterian Church, Buffalo Prairie. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 5, 2018 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Burial will be at Buffalo Prairie Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Reynolds American Legion or the Buffalo Prairie Cemetery Association.
Wendell was born on August 21, 1932, in Buffalo Prairie, the son of Ivan and Mabel (Norton) Kistler. He married Janet Feldman on November 22, 1957, in Victoria, IL. He was owner/operator of Kistler Prairie Mill. Wendell was a proud veteran serving in the U.S. Navy. Wendell enjoyed watching sports and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. In his earlier years, he enjoyed deer hunting with his brother-in-law, Joe, and his good friend, Lee. Wendell cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He had a strong faith in Christ and in everything he did.
Wendell is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janet Kistler, Buffalo Prairie; sons, Greg (Sue) Kistler, Muscatine, Iowa, and Marty (Jami) Kistler, Illinois City; grandchildren, Christina, Samantha, Michael, Steven, Addison and Isaiah; and brother, Rex (Donna) Kistler, Utica, NY. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Garth and Lytle; and his sisters, Marjorie and Joyce.
Online condolences may be left to Wendell's family at www.wheelanpressly.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.