February 25, 2019
MUSCATINE — Amy Lynn Wentz, 35; Andreah Schroeder, 17; and Lily Wentz, 6, all of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, at their home.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the Church of Christ, 3603 Mulberry Avenue. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., at the church.
