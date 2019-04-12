Try 3 months for $3

February 25, 2019

MUSCATINE — Amy Lynn Wentz, 35; Andreah Schroeder, 17; and Lily Wentz, 6, all of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, at their home.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the Church of Christ, 3603 Mulberry Avenue. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., at the church.

