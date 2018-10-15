Try 1 month for 99¢
Werner Zarnikow

May 13, 1924-October 12, 2018

WILTON - Werner E. Zarnikow, 94, of Wilton passed away Friday, October 12, 2018, at Lutheran Living of Muscatine.

Werner was born in Gorlitz, Germany on May 13, 1924, to Edwin and Anna (Rausch) Zarnikow.

Werner graduated from Buffalo Technical High School in Buffalo, N.Y. He proudly served his country as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army Air Corps during WWII and later in the Iowa National Guard.

After the war, he graduated from Iowa State University with a BA in Architecture.

Werner married Ruby R. Risser on December 20, 1947, in Ames, Iowa. She preceded him in death on March 30, 2007.

He was an architect for over 40 years, practicing in the United States and France.

He was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and Director/Officer of the Construction Specification Institute. He regularly attended the senior exercise group at Heinsite Fitness in Durant until the age of 93.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Durant. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.

Interment will take place at Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton.

Werner is survived by his children: Marie (Mark) Latta, Muscatine, Margie (Al) Taylor, Urbandale and Eric (Barbara) Zarnikow, Buffalo Grove, Ill., grandsons Daniel Hill, Kevin Bauer, C. Mark Latta and Zane Latta, great-grandchildren: Jay and Luke Bauer, Tami Adams, Georgia and Cleo Latta and great-great-grandchildren: Casper and Braum Adams.

In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by his daughters: Carolyn Hettinga and Ellen Zirwes.

Memorials may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Iowa State University Foundation, Ruby Zarnikow Scholarship fund at Grand View University, Des Moines or Interstitial Cystitis Association.

Werner Zarnikow
