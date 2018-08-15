Wesley Rowe

February 8, 1927-August 12, 2018
MUSCATINE — Wesley “Wes” Rudolph Rowe, 91, of Muscatine passed away on Sunday, August 12, 2018, at Lutheran Living.
Funeral service will at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 8, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, 1931 Houser Street, Muscatine. Military rites will be performed by the combined squads of the American Legion Post 27 and the V.F.W. Post 1565. A reception will follow funeral service at the American Legion. Private burial will take place in Grandview Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Wesley was born on February 8, 1927, in Letts, the son of Albert and Lydia Hingst Rowe. He married Mary Margaret Kuder on September 3, 1950, in Grandview. She preceded him on June 7, 1992.
He served for 30 years in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserve and was a member of the American Legion and the Moose Lodge.
Wesley retired from Eastern Iowa Light and Power Company after 23½ years.
Those left to honor his memory include one son, Craig Rowe and his wife, Lisa, of Olathe, Kansas; four grandchildren, Chris and Tyler O'Brien and Lauren and Mackenzie Rowe; and one brother, Lawrence "Babe" Rowe, of Grandview.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife' one daughter, Mardell O'Brien and her husband Mike O'Brien; two brothers, Ted and Calvin Rowe; and four sisters, Florence Whitten, Mable Rowe, Gertrude Howe and Jean Burgus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.