Wilfred Werner

August 2, 1923-June 7, 2020

MUSCATINE — Wilfred ‘Pickle' Werner, 96, passed away on June 7, 2020, at Premier Estates Independent Living.

Graveside service will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Calvary Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneral home.com.

Wilfred was born August 2, 1923, in Grandview, the son of Fay and Elda Graham Werner. He married Ruth L. Eitman on August 23, 1946, in Muscatine.

Wilfred worked at Beach Lumber Company for 33 years and later was manager for Camanche Building Supply. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Wilfred was a Mulford Sunday School teacher and treasurer, trustee, usher, Junior Sunday School superintendent and later he attended Calvary Church.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and going to the cabin, Doruba, with family and friends.

Wilfred is survived by his nieces and nephews, Judy Seiler, Deborah Penner, Jim Freese, Jay Freese, LuAnn Johnsen, Nick Werner, Tony Werner, Judy Bartenhagen, and Chris Frazier; and many great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; one daughter, Gay Lee Werner; one sister, Maxine; and two brothers, Stanley and Neal Werner.

