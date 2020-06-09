Wilfred Werner

August 2, 1923-June 7, 2020
MUSCATINE — Wilfred ‘Pickle' Werner, 96, passed away on June 7, 2020, at Premier Estates Independent Living.
Graveside service will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Calvary Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneral home.com.
Wilfred was born August 2, 1923, in Grandview, the son of Fay and Elda Graham Werner. He married Ruth L. Eitman on August 23, 1946, in Muscatine.
Wilfred worked at Beach Lumber Company for 33 years and later was manager for Camanche Building Supply. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Wilfred was a Mulford Sunday School teacher and treasurer, trustee, usher, Junior Sunday School superintendent and later he attended Calvary Church.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and going to the cabin, Doruba, with family and friends.
Wilfred is survived by his nieces and nephews, Judy Seiler, Deborah Penner, Jim Freese, Jay Freese, LuAnn Johnsen, Nick Werner, Tony Werner, Judy Bartenhagen, and Chris Frazier; and many great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; one daughter, Gay Lee Werner; one sister, Maxine; and two brothers, Stanley and Neal Werner.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.