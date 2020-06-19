Wilhelmina Van der Kuip Nichols

April 10, 1936-June 10, 2020
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Wilhelmina Nichols, beloved mother, teacher, and musician, passed away June 10 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minn., of cardiac arrest. She was 84.
Wilhelmina, known to all as Wil, had a big personality and a bigger heart. A survivor of WWII Netherlands, where her family sheltered Jewish families, and later Polish soldiers, Wil devoted her life to education, parenting, and mentoring children and young people. Many friends called her Mom or Oma, because she “adopted” students, friends, and any young person in need. A talented alto, Wil could always be heard singing around the house. She was a voracious reader and told fascinating stories from her eventful life, often with humor. She brought her scholarly talents to her Christian faith, studying New Testament Greek at First Presbyterian Church in Muscatine.
Wil earned a master's degree in Montessori education in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and taught there until 1962, when she came to America. She married Larry Nichols in 1963 in San Antonio, Texas. The Nichols lived in Muscatine for 11 years. Wil was fluent in four languages, earned a master's degree in German at the University of Iowa while raising teenagers, then taught high school German in Iowa and Wisconsin. In 1998, she and Larry moved to Minnesota.
Wil is survived by her husband, Larry Nichols; two daughters, Deirdre (Nichols) Rasmussen and Heather Saskia Nichols; a foster daughter, Jane Caldwell; three grandchildren; siblings, nieces and nephews. Many will miss her affection, brilliance, and wit, but she will live on in our hearts. The world has lost a warm, bright light.
Memorial services TBA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those who wish to send a donation to support their local school music or arts programs. Thank you.
