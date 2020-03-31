February 9, 1925- March 28, 2020

MUSCATINE — Willadean "Willie" Danay, 95, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.

There will be a private graveside service in St. Mary's Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Ss. Mary and Mathias Parish and sent to the funeral home in Willadean's name. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Willie was born on February 9, 1925, in Centerville, Iowa, the daughter of Wilson B. and Inez L. Lock Haught. She married Robert J. Danay on June 26, 1948, in Numa, Iowa.

Willie worked as a Registered Nurse at the Muscatine Care Center and Muscatine General Hospital. She was a member of Ss. Mary and Mathias Parish, American Legion Auxiliary, Ladies of the Moose, and Ladies Guild. She enjoyed bingo, playing cards, traveling, and going to casinos.