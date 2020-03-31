February 9, 1925- March 28, 2020
MUSCATINE — Willadean "Willie" Danay, 95, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.
There will be a private graveside service in St. Mary's Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Ss. Mary and Mathias Parish and sent to the funeral home in Willadean's name.
Willie was born on February 9, 1925, in Centerville, Iowa, the daughter of Wilson B. and Inez L. Lock Haught. She married Robert J. Danay on June 26, 1948, in Numa, Iowa.
Willie worked as a Registered Nurse at the Muscatine Care Center and Muscatine General Hospital. She was a member of Ss. Mary and Mathias Parish, American Legion Auxiliary, Ladies of the Moose, and Ladies Guild. She enjoyed bingo, playing cards, traveling, and going to casinos.
Those left to honor her memory include her son, Robert Danay Jr. and his wife, Amy, of Muscatine; five daughters, Debbie Blake and her husband, Tom, of Eldrigde, Rose Danay of Muscatine, Kathy Erwin and her husband, Jesse, of Muscatine, Bonnie Estabrook and her husband, John, of Fruitland, and Teresa Kulick of Muscatine; 12 grandchildren, Jon Blake, Josh Blake, Jerry Blake, Ron Schreurs, Becky Marks, Sara Disterhoft, Eric Poggemiller, Jason Erwin, Ashlee Kline, William Danay, Laura Danay and Drake Kulick; 12 great-grandchildren, Claytin, Ephram, Sophie, Cole, Bailey, Jenna, Amara, Alaina, Greyson, Maverick, Jacob and Eli; and one sister, Norma Staats of New Braunfels, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; a daughter, Rebeca, at birth; one brother, Lorrin Haught; and one sister, Diana DeMoss.
