March 11, 1943 — -April 13, 2019
William “Bill” Miller, 76, of Muscatine, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Premier Estates. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Walnut Park Baptist Church. Interment will be in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Walnut Park Baptist Church in memory of Bill. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
William Edward Miller was born March 11, 1943, in Genoa, Nebraska, the son of William M. and Norma J. (Werner) Miller. Bill served in the United States Air Force from April 9, 1961–April 9, 1965 and two years in the reserves following his active duty. On January 30, 1965, Bill was united in marriage to I. Jeannette “Jeannie” Thorpe in Redlands, California. He worked at H.J. Heinz from 1970–2003 and was a member of the Walnut Park Baptist Church and the Muscatine American Legion Post 27. Bill enjoyed hunting, playing pool and spending time with his family.
Bill will be deeply missed by his wife, Jeannie of Muscatine; his children, Brenda (Ted) Neff of Nichols and Doug (Brenda) Miller of Muscatine; seven grandchildren, David (Victoria) Neff, Matthew Neff, Jon Miller, Joshua (Stephanie) Miller, Anna Archibald, Robert Miller and Sara Miller; six great-grandchildren; six brothers, Norman Miller, Raymond Miller, Orville Miller, Craig Miller, John Miller, and Don Miller and two sisters, Nancy Brown and Mary Cunningham.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Pat Gilmore.
