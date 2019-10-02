March 10, 1952-September 27, 2019
WAPELLO — William “Bill” Skidmore, 67, of Wapello passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Parkview Manor Nursing Home in Wellman. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from noon to 4 p.m. with military honors at 2 p.m. at the Izaak Walton League, 10892 County Road X61, Wapello, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dudgeonmcculley.com or www.lewisfuneralhomes.com. The Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home of Wapello is caring for William's family and arrangements.
William Lee Skidmore was born on March 10, 1952, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Elmer William and Patricia Ann (Wakefield) Skidmore. He was a graduate of L&M High School. Bill served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He worked construction most of his life, and he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
You have free articles remaining.
Bill will be missed by his siblings, Clifford (Pamela) Skidmore of Wapello, Randi (Becca) Stewart of Missoula, Montana, Sue Coulter of Turner, Oregon, and Jonathan Stewart; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and three brothers, Mark Dwayne, Michael David and one at birth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.