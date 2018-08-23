July 1, 1943-August 21, 2018
MUSCATINE — William G. "Bill" Smith, 75, of Muscatine passed away on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at his home with his wife by his side.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 27, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Ben Hopkins will officiate. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery with military honors provided by the combined squads of the American Legion Post 27 and the V.F.W. Post 1565.
Visitation will be from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 26, 2018, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of Carla. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Bill was born on July 1, 1943, in Muscatine, the son of James C. and Martha Thomas Smith. He was united in marriage to Carla J. Theobald on September 11, 1981.
Bill was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War era from 1964 until 1966.
He had been employed by McKee Button Company, Redford-Carver Foundry Products and retired from Muscatine Power and Water in 2013.
His passions were cars, motorcycles, and most things with motors. He enjoyed being outdoors, summer, music, animals (especially dogs), a cold long-neck Budweiser, hanging out with Carla and their dogs, and spending time with friends.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Carla; a son, Jay, of Chicago; siblings, Charles Smith, Janet Glaspie, Mary Sowash and James Smith; his dogs, Stella and Ringo; and many great friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law; three nephews; two nieces; some special friends; and several great dogs.
