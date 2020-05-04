February 24, 1931-May 1, 2020
AINSWORTH — William John Edwards, 89, of Ainsworth, Iowa, died Friday, May 1, 2020. Memorials have been established for the Salem Welsh Church and the Cotter Presbyterian Church. The Jones & Eden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent for Bill's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Cambrian Cemetery and will be live-streamed on the Jones & Eden Facebook page. Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of William Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.