AINSWORTH — William John Edwards, 89, of Ainsworth, Iowa, died Friday, May 1, 2020. Memorials have been established for the Salem Welsh Church and the Cotter Presbyterian Church. The Jones & Eden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent for Bill's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Cambrian Cemetery and will be live-streamed on the Jones & Eden Facebook page. Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.