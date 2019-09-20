June 2, 1938-September 19, 2019
GRANDVIEW, Iowa - William Kruse, 81, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at his home.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Troy Richmond of Ss. Mary Mathias Catholic Church will officiate. Burial will be on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in Arden Cemetery following the funeral service.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
William was born on June 2, 1938, in Iowa City, the son of Delbert and Elizabeth Dykstra Creps. He married Marilyn Jean Frantz on April 4, 1964, at St. Joseph Church, Hills, Iowa.
You have free articles remaining.
He was in the U.S Navy, aboard the USS Wisconsin and was a member of the Catholic Church. William worked for Cashman Brothers and then later worked for M&M Ford.
William enjoyed being down at the cabin to fish and relax. He loved spending time with his family especially during Thanksgiving and Christmas. He loved sharing all his service stories with anyone who would listen. William also loved to constantly tell jokes.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Marilyn Kruse; his children, William Kruse Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, of Omaha, Jeanine Ramer and her husband, Randy, of Morning Sun, and Lynn Kruse and his wife, Nicole, of Letts; his grandchildren, Aaron Kruse and his wife Rachel, Anthony Kruse and his wife, Becca, Cody Ramer, Jordan Kruse, Stephen Kruse, Taylor Ramer, Chase Kruse, Rhonda Shank, and Christa Ramer; great-grandchildren, Kailee, William, Gracelyn, Cory, Hailey, Kaitlyn, Kaleb, Kenleigh, and Carson; his siblings, Margaret Rhinehart of Williamsburg, Harold Kruse and wife, Sylvia of Parnell, Pauline Hadenfeldt of Parnell, Richard Kruse and his wife, Mary, of Williamsburg, Robert Kruse of Middle Amana, David Kruse and his wife, Betty, of Parnell, and Mary Dixon and her husband, Dave, of Iowa City; and sister-in-law, Sarah Kruse of North Liberty.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two children, Stephen and Theresa Kruse; his brother, Paul Kruse; and sister, Betty Cummings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.