WAPELLO — William Martin, 18, of Wapello passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Celebration of Life will be on Wednesday, August 12, from 4-7 p.m. at Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services, Wapello. Memorials may be directed to Spring Valley Bible Camp in William’s name. Sympathy notes may be left at www.sandhfuneralservice.com .

William Michael Martin was born on April 2, 2002, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Jennifer Martin. He was an honor student all through school and a 2020 honor graduate of Louisa Muscatine High School. William enjoyed football and baseball and was involved in several football pools. He had worked at Spring Valley Bible Camp for the last four years with Danny DuRocher and his family. Recently he was employed with TSI at GPC. William enjoyed fishing, camping, working on special projects with his teachers, Mrs. Sneed and Mrs. Putnam; working on cars, listening to music , wrestling with his brothers, picking on his sister, bonfires with his friends, Bradley O’Brien, Cody Crumly, Max McCulley, Austin Lick, Brade Church, Jayden Seefeldt, Austin Connolly, Traven Tillie, Tyler Hansen, Alex Tipps, Tommy Hake, Brodie Schnedler, Kaden Schneider, William Krueger, Tom Martin, Brandon Bridgewater, Austin Knerr, Christopher Kasad, and Hunter Rickey; working with his uncles, Harry Martin and Jeff Martin II; and spending time with his aunt, Kristen Martin, and cousins, Jeff Martin III and Trevor Martin.