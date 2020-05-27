March 12, 1941-May 8, 2020
MUSCATINE–William Plowman, 79, passed away on May 8, 2020, at All-American Care nursing facility.
There will be a private graveside service. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family, in care of Glenda Plowman. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneral home.com.
William was born March 12, 1941, in Letts, Iowa, the son of Francis Leon and Helen Myrle Martine Plowman. He married Glenda Gravitt on January 30, 1971, in Wilton.
William retired from Grain Processing Corporation as a maintenance worker. He enjoyed the holidays and camping. William loved spending time with his family and friends.
William is survived by his wife, Glenda Plowman; two sons, Troy Henry Plowman and Rodney Lee Plowman of Muscatine; one daughter, Vicki Lynn Plowman Small and her husband, Stacy, of Muscatine; five grandchildren, Chris Small, Damon Plowman, Ashley (Alex) Reiners, Brady (Madeline) Small, and Danica Plowman; four great grandchildren, Kenzie Lynn, Hayden Marie, Emmy Small, and Grayson Small; siblings, Mary Plowman, Florence Plowman, Janet Plowman, and Steve Plowman; and lots of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Leon Plowman; brothers, Charles Plowman, Darrell Plowman, David Plowman, and John Plowman; and sisters, Betty, Plowman, Francis Plowman, and Mildred Plowman.
