William R. ‘Bill’ Nus

October 16, 1950-November 27, 2018
MUSCATINE - William Robert "Bill" Nus, 68, of Muscatine, passed away on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at home following a courageous battle with cancer.
A funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Grace Lutheran Church. Private burial will take place at a later date at Taylorsville Cemetery in Arlington.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, November 30, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to Wartburg College or Grace Lutheran Church. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Bill was born October 16, 1950, in Manchester, the son of Theodore and Helen Louise (Ferry) Nus. He was raised on the family farm in rural Arlington, and attended Starmont Schools. He graduated Wartburg College in 1972. Bill married Tjode Schulz on July 7, 1973, in Sheldon.
After residing in the St. Louis area, they moved to Muscatine in 1976. Bill attended the Graduate School of Banking in Colorado, graduating in 1986.
Bill served as a vice-president at Central State Bank (CBI) until his retirement in January 2013. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. Bill was proud to serve the Muscatine community through many different roles and organizations. He loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren's sports and activities. He enjoyed being a member of the Table of Knowledge and the Geezers. He loved spending fall Saturdays at Walston-Hoover Stadium cheering on his beloved Wartburg Knights.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Tjode; two sons, Michael (Michelle) Nus of Cedar Falls and Steven (Jennifer) Nus of Waverly; grandchildren, Karissa, Camden, Logan, Bennett and Eleanor Nus; sister, Judy (Gary) Burrack of Monona; and many other family and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Carl.
