× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 29, 1926- April 17, 2020

MUSCATINE-William R. Garmon, 93, of Muscatine passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Pearl Valley Care Center. Due to the current State of Iowa restrictions on social gatherings, private graveside services will be held at Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in William’s name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

William Richard Garmon was born on July 29, 1926 in Bunch, Iowa, The son of Dennis Daniel and Verna Mable (Sloan) Garmon. William proudly served in country in the US Army in WW11 from 1944-1946. He was united in marriage to Velma Marcene Parcel on June 14, 1947 in Bloomfield, Iowa. William owned and operated Dicks Apco Service from 1959-1977. He later was employed at Kriegers from 1987-1995 but continued on as a courier for several years. William was a member of the American Legion. He attended Church of God in Muscatine.

William will be deeply missed by his children Rich (Pat) Garmon and Dan (Lori) Garmon all of Muscatine; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren one great great grandchild, and sisters Norene McFarland of Bettendorf and Norma Randolph of Omaha.

William was preceded in death by his wife Marcene, parents; and five sisters, Ruth, Cladine, Edith, Lois and Louise.

To plant a tree in memory of William Garmon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.