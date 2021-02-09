AP PHOTOS: Dragon dance ban saddens Manila residents

Robert Sicat sprays a protective coating on a Dragon head at a creekside slum at Manila's Chinatown, Binondo Philippines on Feb. 4, 2021. The Dragon and Lion dancers won't be performing this year after the Manila city government banned the dragon dance, street parties, stage shows or any other similar activities during celebrations for Chinese New Year due to COVID-19 restrictions leaving several businesses without income as the country grapples to start vaccination this month.
By AARON FAVILA
Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Raucous dragon dance shows have been banned in Manila’s Chinatown due to the pandemic, casting aside a crowd-drawing Lunar New Year tradition many believe helps drive misfortunes away.
The Philippine government's ban on large public gatherings and street parties to fight the coronavirus dealt a big blow to hundreds of dragon dancers and production crews who are struggling to find other sources of income.
“There would have been large crowds wanting to drive away the misery and bad luck, but our street dance shows were prohibited this year,” said Therry Sicat, a Filipino slum-dweller who with his siblings manages one of several dragon dance troupes in Chinatown.
“If we had 100% fun in the past, I only feel 30% of that this time around. It’s really depressing,” said the 31-year-old, whose wife is pregnant with their fourth child.
The absence of the dragon dances is a palpable sign for many Manila residents that the pandemic crisis that shut down much of Manila’s economy and locked down millions of Filipinos in their homes is spilling over well into this year. But Sicat, his siblings and their families are fighting to keep the Chinese tradition — and their livelihood — alive.
After the dragon dances were banned by Manila's mayor, Sicat and his family used their Styrofoam, paint and other dragon costume-making materials to craft decorative miniature Chinese-style lion heads instead. The colorful items have become a hit online and fill their small creek-side home with hope and joy. About 200 have been sold so far, priced at 1,500 pesos ($30) each, he said.