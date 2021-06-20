AP PHOTOS: Tibet tourism boom pressures historic sites

Chinese tourists in Tibetan dress pose for a photo at a square near the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Tourism is booming in Tibet as more Chinese travel in-country because of the coronavirus pandemic, posing risks to the region's fragile environment and historic sites.
Tourists walk down a flight of steps at the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
A Chinese tourist in Tibetan dress poses for a photo in a courtyard at the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Tourists look at merchandise for sale at a souvenir shop outside of the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Tourists walk along the lakeshore and ride a pony in Namtso in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
A construction worker labors at a hotel being built in a neighborhood of tourist homestays in Zhaxigang village near Nyingchi in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Friday, June 4, 2021.
A woman in ethnic dress adjusts a bedspread at her tourist homestay in Zhaxigang village near Nyingchi in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Friday, June 4, 2021.
Tourists climb a flight of stairs at the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
A Tibetan man stands in a courtyard as a tour guide gives a lecture to tourists at the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Tourists wait to climb steps to an interior area at the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Tourists stand near a large mural depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping on a square near the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
A tourist takes a smartphone photo at the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Members of a Chinese tour group shop at a souvenir shop outside of the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Tourists use earpieces to listen to a lecture at the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
A Chinese tourist gets ready to pose for a photo atop a white yak being led by a Tibetan man in Namtso in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
By MARK SCHIEFELBEIN and SAM McNEIL
Associated Press
LHASA, China (AP) — Tourism is booming in Tibet as more Chinese travel in-country because of the coronavirus pandemic, posing risks to the region’s fragile environment and historic sites.
The number of visitors is limited to 5,000 per day at the Potala Palace, the former home of the Dalai Lamas. Balancing tourist demand with the need to minimize wear and tear on the massive hillside structure is a constant challenge, said Gonggar Tashi, the head administrator.
“The biggest challenge for us is the contradiction between the protection and usage of the cultural relics,” Tashi told journalists in Lhasa, the Tibetan capital.
He spoke during a government-organized tour that gave foreign journalists rare access to Tibet, but under the watchful eye of officials who set the agenda.
The growing numbers of tourists appear unconcerned by political controversies long circling Tibet. China’s communist forces entered the region in 1951, and the Dalai Lama, Tibet’s traditional spiritual and political leader, fled to India during an abortive uprising against Chinese rule in 1959.
Millions of visitors come to Tibet every year, and 2020 saw a 12.6% increase from the previous year, said Ge Lei, deputy director of the China Tourism Marketing Association. He expects the amount of visitors to roughly double by 2026.