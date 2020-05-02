Davenport Central senior Lauren Posten awarded prestigious Dooley scholarship in drive-up ceremony

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The surprise Friday was Lauren Posten's father getting her to believe her role was to assist one of his staffers with a car issue and there was no drive-up scholarship ceremony in her honor.

What wasn't a surprise, was Posten, a 24-carat young person, being the recipient of the Dooley Scholarship, a $20,000 award given to a Davenport Community School District graduating senior who is interested in becoming a medical doctor.

"My dad owns some Cost Cutters and I thought we were coming to assist someone that works for him who was having trouble with their car,'' said Posten, ranked No. 1 in the 2020 graduating class of Davenport Central High School. "I didn't know.''

Because of the coronavirus, Davenport Central, like all schools in Iowa, is closed and working through e-learning. An all-school gathering to honor Posten and the four other finalists would have been the norm if Central was in session.

With several family members and a trio of school administrators on hand, Posten — riding in her father's black SUV — rolled into the Davenport Central parking lot Friday morning.

"When I saw my mom and my brother (Jake), I realized it wasn't what my dad said it was,'' Posten revealed. "I knew, but I waited to see what was going to happen.''