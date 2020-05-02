Davenport Central senior Lauren Posten awarded prestigious Dooley scholarship in drive-up ceremony

The surprise Friday was Lauren Posten's father getting her to believe her role was to assist one of his staffers with a car issue and there was no drive-up scholarship ceremony in her honor.
What wasn't a surprise, was Posten, a 24-carat young person, being the recipient of the Dooley Scholarship, a $20,000 award given to a Davenport Community School District graduating senior who is interested in becoming a medical doctor.
"My dad owns some Cost Cutters and I thought we were coming to assist someone that works for him who was having trouble with their car,'' said Posten, ranked No. 1 in the 2020 graduating class of Davenport Central High School. "I didn't know.''
Because of the coronavirus, Davenport Central, like all schools in Iowa, is closed and working through e-learning. An all-school gathering to honor Posten and the four other finalists would have been the norm if Central was in session.
With several family members and a trio of school administrators on hand, Posten — riding in her father's black SUV — rolled into the Davenport Central parking lot Friday morning.
"When I saw my mom and my brother (Jake), I realized it wasn't what my dad said it was,'' Posten revealed. "I knew, but I waited to see what was going to happen.''
In the Central parking lot, a masked school administrator held up a series of greetings, included was an invitation to take an AP chemistry test, which Posten smiled at and politely declined. The final question asked the college-bound senior if she wanted to see who is the 2020 Dooley Scholarship Award winner?
He then revealed a photo of her.
"Definitely honored,'' said Posten, a 4.0 student, who earned a 33 (36 is a perfect score) on her ACT. Also the recipient of the Monmouth College Presidential Scholarship, Posten, a volleyball standout in her prep career, will study biochemistry and neuroscience at the undergraduate level.
"It's worth the hard work and the time spent in getting to this point,'' she said of the Dooley Scholarship. "The process is not easy and there were other great candidates.''
Though she would rather have received the honor in traditional fashion, Posten was touched by the time and energy given to the unique presentation.
"It would have been nice to be in school, but I'm honored to receive the scholarship and I like the way it was handled,'' she said. "I really liked having my family here.''
A National Honor Society member, who served as a student representative to the Davenport Community School District School Board, Posten has designs on becoming a pediatric neurologist, dealing with diseases and conditions that affect the nervous system in children.
It is a specialty field in high demand.
"I have thought about coming back home after medical school,'' Posten said, getting a hopeful nod from her mother, Michelle, also one of life's gems, who is an associate administrator for Genesis Health System. "But you never know, that's a few years off. But it is a field that is wide open and in demand.''
Amid a pandemic and surrounded by people wearing protective masks, Posten said she has a grasp on the significance of those who serve in the medical field.
"It was a goal of mine (to be a doctor) before this, but it shows the importance of those in the field,'' she said. "We are all grateful for what they do.''
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
