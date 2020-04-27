Farewell my adopted favorites from the Class of 2020

See ya, wouldn't wanna be ya...
Go on, giiiiiiiiiit.
Four years is long enough to have dealt with you.
The Facebook idea to adopt a local high senior is a kind and thoughtful gesture, something the Class of 2020 will remember from a spring they will never, but would love to, forget. Limited by the coronavirus restriction, I applaud all involved for their sincere work and creativity.
Thing is, I've "adopted'' several members of the Class of 2020 over the past four years. Four really, really, really long years (just kidding). Many have eaten me out of house and home, borrowed more money from me than Congress borrowed last week and spent enough time at my house that I should have charged them rent.
As soon as I can collar a few more Social Security numbers, I will be able to claim this particular gaggle of 2020ers on my taxes.
Truth-be-told, my adoptive group from the Class of 2020 -- misguided as they were at times -- are great kids.
Like Paulie, who will someday be a senator from the state of Illinois. Too smart to be governor, Paulie will set record for most money ever raised in a campaign or borrowed from his grandmother. The dude's that smooth.
Ah, Big Head Ted, another of my 2020ers. A whiny sort early in our relationship, Ted eventually grew on me and became one of my favorites. Ted's going South to college. Good luck to the South, I doubt if you have a hat big enough.
Then there is Lakin, who - if I had not yelled at him by the end of each day - would remind me I had not yelled at him. If he said: "I'm just a poor high school kid'' within earshot of me, I knew I was about to get pinched for a few bucks.
We mustn't forget Killian, he of great gifts and big heart, who gets a bad rap for doing dumb things, because, well, he does dumb things. He will always be among my favorites. And Tyler, the opposite of Lakin, who was mis-cast as a basketball player, when he should have been starring on the gridiron. First rate, that Tyler; raised right.
Then there's "X,'' who for the early part of his high school days, was more style than substance. Then one day, he grew up and became one of my favorite young people to be around. X's best days are ahead of him.
Let us not forget Chase, hard worker and great kid, who never got the respect he earned. Chase will be Senator Paulie's campaign manager someday. Elijah, he of great hands and smooth jump shot, always "dabbed'' me up and never went a day without saying thank you. He deserves all the good in life that comes his way.
While we're at it, we cannot forget Knucklehead Nate, he of wonderful mother and two really cool, hard-working older brothers. Nate is a gifted sort, big-hearted, a defender of the underdog. Nate could - and would - annoy you one minute and be your favorite the next. His path is his. He can be whatever he wants to be.
It must be noted, the world is a better place because of Bulldog, he of smallish stature, monster heart and a killer 12-6 breaking ball. What a kid. Speaking of great kids, I was lucky to know Matty Ice, the world's best co-pilot. Matty Ice and Bones, the toughest kid I met who had to fight to stay upright when the wind came up, can always crash at my crib.
Sure I saved the best for last. I have yet to figure out if Brennen, who is attending college in Nashville, should go straight to opening for Blake Shelton or star alongside Brad Pitt and George Clooney in something Ocean's related. He was my son's wheel man when he was too young for wheels and maybe the nicest kid -- I know that's not cool these days -- on the planet. My hope is when he needs a third-tier assistant someday, he'll think of me.
I love the idea of adopting a local high school senior. Kudos to those who hatched the plan and those who continue to carry it out.
I just shared my adoptive crew.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
