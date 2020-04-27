Farewell my adopted favorites from the Class of 2020

Then there is Lakin, who - if I had not yelled at him by the end of each day - would remind me I had not yelled at him. If he said: "I'm just a poor high school kid'' within earshot of me, I knew I was about to get pinched for a few bucks.

We mustn't forget Killian, he of great gifts and big heart, who gets a bad rap for doing dumb things, because, well, he does dumb things. He will always be among my favorites. And Tyler, the opposite of Lakin, who was mis-cast as a basketball player, when he should have been starring on the gridiron. First rate, that Tyler; raised right.

Then there's "X,'' who for the early part of his high school days, was more style than substance. Then one day, he grew up and became one of my favorite young people to be around. X's best days are ahead of him.

Let us not forget Chase, hard worker and great kid, who never got the respect he earned. Chase will be Senator Paulie's campaign manager someday. Elijah, he of great hands and smooth jump shot, always "dabbed'' me up and never went a day without saying thank you. He deserves all the good in life that comes his way.