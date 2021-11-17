Sweet Tooth Snacks to open Davenport storefront

A local treat producer with global reach is set to bring its goodies to the Iowa side of the Mississippi River.
Sweet Tooth Snacks will open its second storefront 8 a.m. Nov. 26 at 4255 Elmore Ave. in Davenport. Its original storefront is located at 500 46th St. in Rock Island, along with its main production facility.
In honor of their grand opening and Black Friday, the first 50 people in the door will receive a bag of coupons for the store.
Sweet Tooth Snacks owner Jody Britton said the process to get the storefront ready for opening has gone quickly, as the location at Elmore Marketplace became known to her and her husband, Byron, unexpectedly, and they couldn't pass it up.
"It was such a great opportunity for us to expand to the Iowa side," Jody Britton said.
The Davenport location will carry the same products as the storefront in Rock Island, but have room to house more stock. Products include treats like popcorn, dip mixes and sweet pretzels, along with gifts and decor.
It will open just in time for the holiday season, Britton said, which is perfect timing. Winter is one of the busiest times of the year for the company, and they often sell out of products.
The couple opened Sweet Tooth Snacks almost three years ago. The company's production has grown over the years as they garnered deals with department stores like TJ Maxx and Homegoods.
This summer they opened a new production facility in Milan to help with overflow as they deliver throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. Britton said they package around 15,000 units a day.
"We've grown so much, so quickly," Britton said.
Britton said they've been blessed to have an amazing team and support from the whole Quad-Cities community as they've expanded. No matter how big Sweet Tooth Snacks becomes, she doesn't see herself ever moving the company away from the area.
"It's just one big family," she said.