What are you drinking New Year's? Quad-Cities drink experts dish up some tips

Speakeasy bartender and mixologist Jay Megan Sushka, who said she has 15 years of bar-tending experience under her belt, said it's always a good idea to see where the sparkling wine is made and look up its flavor profile before buying if it's something you've never tried. French-made sparkling wine is usually a good bet, she said.

"For the most part, your bottom shelf champagne is all going to taste the same, that's why a lot of places use it for mixing and mimosas and stuff like that," Sushka said. "But if you just take the couple minutes to Google the actual winery or wherever, and what the middle shelf to top shelf stuff tastes like, you generally tend to find you won't get home disappointed."

The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island, is holding a New Year's Eve burlesque show and introducing the first of its new menu items, all theater-themed. The new drink to welcome in the new year is called Curtain Call — a martini made with two ounces of whiskey, one ounce of Kahlua, one-half ounce of peppermint schnapps and a soda water topper to make it fizzle.