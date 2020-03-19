Bettendorf mayor: 'It’s an all-hands-on-deck cooperative effort here'

Gallagher added that folks who are quarantined either due to COVID-19 testing or relocated to flooding might need to fill out questionnaires about symptoms or possible virus contact or face other health screeners on the way into a shelter. “Those things are in the works and we understand that’ll be one of the first steps we have as we evacuate people up and down the river.”

Federal agencies such as the Corps of Engineers and FEMA, he added, will have the “ability and capability to set up those quarantine situations.”

Gallagher also said Bettendorf has not had any requests about evacuations.

The prognosis for river flooding is also showing some improvement. Last week’s spring flood outlook from the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities estimated a 59% probability of major springtime flooding of the Mississippi River at Rock Island. The major flood chance along the Rock River at Moline is even lower.

Gallagher said local leaders in the Quad Cities are working with partners to inventory its essential materials.

“In Iowa, especially in the Quad Cities, we’re working with our partners to get a count, determine how many days we think that will last, work within the system the government has created through our emergency management agencies to request certain equipment and items,” he said. “PPE is one of them.”

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0