Community-spread COVID-19 is in the Quad Cities. Health experts are clearing up confusion

Another essential activity is blood donations, said Kirby Winn public relations manager at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC). Although The Blood Center has traditionally accepted walk-in donations, the MVRBC will now require donors make appointments so as to practice social distancing.

Over the last few weeks, a wave of blood drive cancellations have concerned blood supply experts. But on Monday, Winn said donors are responding to public appeals, which has “helped The Blood Center maintain inventory levels even as it experiences a high rate of blood drive cancellations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Winn said nearly all blood drives scheduled at colleges and high schools over the next two months have been canceled, as have business-hosted blood drives.

Officials from the Scott County and Rock Island County health departments also re-emphasized that they do not know how many locals have been tested for COVID-19, since private labs are ramping up testing efforts and only positive cases are reported.