COVID-19 influences Quad-Citians' dreams in different ways

Other fanciful dreams generated by the lockdown might involve a party with friends, set back in time or phrased as being after the virus is over.

Then there are mastery dreams. “(Dreamers) know they’re strong enough to recover in the course of the dream. Or other people don’t have the virus, or they discover a cure that’s going to help everybody.” One woman, she said, dreamed she was a giant antibody and was killing all the virus she could find. “She woke up very satisfied after that,” Barrett said.

“I really encourage people to keep a dream journal. Now’s the time so many people are noticing their dreams and have a little more time,” she said. “Write them down or dictate to your phone. It’s an interesting exercise in seeing patterns in your dreams.”

People can interpret their dreams, she said. “Pick out each key element in your dream. What does this mean to me? What could this be representing? Obviously they are to some extent about our fear of the virus. They usually have multiple meanings.”

Dreams can contain some fairly personal metaphors, she said.