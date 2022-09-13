 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Debunking common monkeypox myths

  • 0

There’s a lot of information, or should I say misinformation, around the internet about monkeypox. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Stacker compiled a list of myths about monkeypox and investigated their viability using news, scientific, and government reports.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban

South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban

South Carolina senators have rejected a ban on almost all abortions in a special session. Republicans had a majority of votes to pass the ban, but Republican Sen. Tom Davis threatened to filibuster and proponents of the ban were two votes short of the means of ending such a tactic. Davis was joined by the three Republican women senators, a fifth GOP colleague and all the chamber’s Democrats to oppose the proposed ban. Senators did pass a few changes to the six-week ban, including cutting the time that victims of rape and incest who become pregnant can seek an abortion from 20 weeks to about 12 weeks and requiring that DNA from the aborted fetus be collected for police.

Chief Justice John Roberts defends legitimacy of court

Chief Justice John Roberts defends legitimacy of court

Chief Justice John Roberts is defending the authority of the Supreme Court to interpret the Constitution, saying its role should not be called into question just because people disagree with its decisions. Roberts spoke Friday night at a judicial conference in Colorado, his first public appearance since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Roberts said he was concerned that lately some critics of the court’s controversial decisions have questioned the legitimacy of the court, which he said was a mistake. He did not mention any specific cases or critics by name.

Biden to channel Kennedy in his push for a cancer 'moonshot'

Biden to channel Kennedy in his push for a cancer 'moonshot'

President Joe Biden will highlight his plans for drastically reducing cancer deaths and boosting treatments for the disease in what he has calls “this generation’s moonshot." Biden’s speech at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Monday will come on the 60th anniversary of his predecessor’s speech outlining his vision for putting the first man on the moon. The White House said Wednesday that Biden will outline what his administration is doing to “end cancer as we know it.” The issue is personal for Biden, whose son Beau Biden died in 2015 of brain cancer. Biden launched the cancer moonshot the following year when serving as vice president.

Biden hopes ending cancer can be a 'national purpose' for US

Biden hopes ending cancer can be a 'national purpose' for US

President Joe Biden is urging Americans to come together for a new “national purpose” — his administration’s effort to end cancer “as we know it.” At the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Biden on Monday channeled JFK’s famed moonshot speech 60 years ago, likening the space race to his own effort. Biden hopes to move the U.S. closer to the goal he set in February of cutting U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years and dramatically improving the lives of caregivers and those suffering from cancer. Experts say the objective is attainable — with adequate investments.

Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died. She was 96. Elizabeth spent more than seven decades on the throne as the U.K. rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union. She was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and she guided the institution of the monarchy through choppy waters. She likely met more people than anyone in history, and her image, which adorned stamps, coins and bank notes, was among the most reproduced in the world. But her inner life and opinions remained largely an enigma. The impact of her loss will be huge, and unpredictable.

GOP gives thumbs down to Biden's $47B emergency request

GOP gives thumbs down to Biden's $47B emergency request

President Joe Biden’s request for $47 billion in emergency funding is getting a thumbs down from Republicans in Congress. GOP senators are skeptical of Biden's request for billions of dollars to help Ukraine and respond to COVID-19, monkeypox and natural disasters. It signals difficult negotiations ahead as Congress works to pass a spending bill by Oct. 1 and avoid a government shutdown. The White House wants lawmakers to include $11.7 billion for Ukraine, on top of the some $40 billion Congress has already approved to help the country battle Russia's invasion. The White House says much of the earlier funding for Ukraine has been spent.

Abortion leaders gather in California to talk strategy

Abortion leaders gather in California to talk strategy

Planned Parenthood leaders from across the country are meeting in California to discuss how to defend abortion rights. Leaders from 24 states met Friday in Sacramento. Their goal is to create a blueprint for protecting abortion rights now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. The meeting comes as Californians prepare to vote on adding abortion rights to their state constitution. But replicating California's abortion rights successes in other states and at the federal level will be difficult. California is dominated by Democrats who support abortion rights. Congress is closely divided. Opponents of abortion have also mobilized nationally.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why wellness and self care is knowing when not to plan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News