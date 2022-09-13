Stacker compiled a list of myths about monkeypox and investigated their viability using news, scientific, and government reports.
Debunking common monkeypox myths
- Emilia Ruzicka, Stacker
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Queen Elizabeth II, who marked 70 years on the throne this year, was the oldest and longest-reigning monarch in British history.
South Carolina senators have rejected a ban on almost all abortions in a special session. Republicans had a majority of votes to pass the ban, but Republican Sen. Tom Davis threatened to filibuster and proponents of the ban were two votes short of the means of ending such a tactic. Davis was joined by the three Republican women senators, a fifth GOP colleague and all the chamber’s Democrats to oppose the proposed ban. Senators did pass a few changes to the six-week ban, including cutting the time that victims of rape and incest who become pregnant can seek an abortion from 20 weeks to about 12 weeks and requiring that DNA from the aborted fetus be collected for police.
Chief Justice John Roberts is defending the authority of the Supreme Court to interpret the Constitution, saying its role should not be called into question just because people disagree with its decisions. Roberts spoke Friday night at a judicial conference in Colorado, his first public appearance since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Roberts said he was concerned that lately some critics of the court’s controversial decisions have questioned the legitimacy of the court, which he said was a mistake. He did not mention any specific cases or critics by name.
President Joe Biden will highlight his plans for drastically reducing cancer deaths and boosting treatments for the disease in what he has calls “this generation’s moonshot." Biden’s speech at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Monday will come on the 60th anniversary of his predecessor’s speech outlining his vision for putting the first man on the moon. The White House said Wednesday that Biden will outline what his administration is doing to “end cancer as we know it.” The issue is personal for Biden, whose son Beau Biden died in 2015 of brain cancer. Biden launched the cancer moonshot the following year when serving as vice president.
Saturday, Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day. If you or someone you know is at risk, trained counselors with the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can help. Call or text 988.
President Joe Biden is urging Americans to come together for a new “national purpose” — his administration’s effort to end cancer “as we know it.” At the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Biden on Monday channeled JFK’s famed moonshot speech 60 years ago, likening the space race to his own effort. Biden hopes to move the U.S. closer to the goal he set in February of cutting U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years and dramatically improving the lives of caregivers and those suffering from cancer. Experts say the objective is attainable — with adequate investments.
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died. She was 96. Elizabeth spent more than seven decades on the throne as the U.K. rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union. She was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and she guided the institution of the monarchy through choppy waters. She likely met more people than anyone in history, and her image, which adorned stamps, coins and bank notes, was among the most reproduced in the world. But her inner life and opinions remained largely an enigma. The impact of her loss will be huge, and unpredictable.
President Joe Biden’s request for $47 billion in emergency funding is getting a thumbs down from Republicans in Congress. GOP senators are skeptical of Biden's request for billions of dollars to help Ukraine and respond to COVID-19, monkeypox and natural disasters. It signals difficult negotiations ahead as Congress works to pass a spending bill by Oct. 1 and avoid a government shutdown. The White House wants lawmakers to include $11.7 billion for Ukraine, on top of the some $40 billion Congress has already approved to help the country battle Russia's invasion. The White House says much of the earlier funding for Ukraine has been spent.
Planned Parenthood leaders from across the country are meeting in California to discuss how to defend abortion rights. Leaders from 24 states met Friday in Sacramento. Their goal is to create a blueprint for protecting abortion rights now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. The meeting comes as Californians prepare to vote on adding abortion rights to their state constitution. But replicating California's abortion rights successes in other states and at the federal level will be difficult. California is dominated by Democrats who support abortion rights. Congress is closely divided. Opponents of abortion have also mobilized nationally.
Want to reduce your risk for dementia? Slap on a step counter and start tallying your steps.