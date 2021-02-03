First patient in Quad Cities to have robot-assisted surgery has good results

"He said, 'You need a hip replacement,' which kind of caught me off guard," Richardson said. "I didn't want to do surgery at that time, so he said we could do some injections. I had two of those and got some relief from the first one. When I decided to do the surgery, they said it would be done robotically; they said I would come home the same day.

"I did a lot of research on it. It sounded like a really good option," Richardson said. "I think it was a good thing to come home Monday because I still had a lot of the pain medication in my system."

Two days after the surgery, Richardson said she still felt a "little rough," but better than the day before. Although she was sent home with a walker, she's been able to stand and walk unassisted for brief periods of time.

"Although joint replacement surgery isn't unique to the Quad-Cities, having robot-assisted technology is," said Brad Crowder, executive director of Orthopaedic Specialists. "This is a first for the Quad-City market. The benefits of using the robot are a smaller incision site."

Another benefit is the software used for the machine. A 3D CT scan is taken of the surgical area of the body, which allows the physician to see through ligaments and tissue and customize the surgery based on the patient's anatomy.