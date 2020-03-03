Genesis Health System denies rumor that patient is quarantined with COVID-19

A Genesis Health System Facebook post is debunking the rumor of a possible COVID-19 patient in the Quad-Cities.

"We have been asked about a rumor there is a Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, patient who has tested positive for COVID-19," a Genesis Health System Facebook post reads. "There is not."

The post notes that there have been no positive tests in the state as of Monday afternoon. It also informs people of credible resources and information, including the Iowa and Illinois departments of health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov and the World Health Organization at who.int.

"Over the course of a couple days we had monitored outside social media and our own platforms and discovered there were posts indicating Genesis had a patient positive for COVID-19," infectious disease specialist Dr. Bharat Motwani. "To avoid the spread of misinformation about the spread of the virus, we responded that we did not have a positive patient. We do not."

If a patient tests positive, it would be announced by the Iowa Department of Public Health not the hospital. "We believe it is important to share the most useful, accurate information possible. Speculation is not useful," Dr. Motwani said in an email Wednesday.