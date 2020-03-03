Genesis Health System denies rumor that patient is quarantined with COVID-19

A Genesis Health System Facebook post is debunking the rumor of a possible COVID-19 patient in the Quad-Cities.
"We have been asked about a rumor there is a Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, patient who has tested positive for COVID-19," a Genesis Health System Facebook post reads. "There is not."
The post notes that there have been no positive tests in the state as of Monday afternoon. It also informs people of credible resources and information, including the Iowa and Illinois departments of health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov and the World Health Organization at who.int.
"Over the course of a couple days we had monitored outside social media and our own platforms and discovered there were posts indicating Genesis had a patient positive for COVID-19," infectious disease specialist Dr. Bharat Motwani. "To avoid the spread of misinformation about the spread of the virus, we responded that we did not have a positive patient. We do not."
If a patient tests positive, it would be announced by the Iowa Department of Public Health not the hospital. "We believe it is important to share the most useful, accurate information possible. Speculation is not useful," Dr. Motwani said in an email Wednesday.
An update on COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus, was provided yesterday by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
How do hospitals and health departments fight misinformation?
You have free articles remaining.
With a virus like COVID1-19, it's important to know what's true and what's false about the fast-spreading virus.
"We are working closely with our local public health partners, universities, businesses, hospitals and many other sectors to deliver factual information," IDPH Communications Director Polly Carver-Kimm said in an email. "We are using our social media channels to send information that Iowans can trust directly to them."
The department's social media channels include @IAPublicHealth on Twitter and @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth on Facebook. Carver-Kimm also recommended visiting idph.iowa.gov for more information.
Dr. Motwani says at a time like this where there is a lot of information available, it's important to rely on trusted sources.
"It is important, especially at a time like this, that information available to the public is responsible and credible. In its communications about COVID-19, Genesis is using information from respected sources like the county health departments, state health departments, CDC and WHO," Dr. Motwani said in an email. "There is a lot of excellent information available. And, of course, there is also unreliable, inaccurate and frankly, silly, information available. Social media is an excellent tool for health information but stick with credible sources."
Among the misconceptions Dr. Motwani wanted to clarify:
- Masks prevent getting the virus. "Masks for someone who doesn't have symptoms are probably a waste of money and may be contributing in a small way to potential shortages and price gouging," Dr. Motwani said. Masks are used to help ensure people who have COVID-19 or other viruses avoid passing on symptoms to other people
COVID-19 has high mortality rate. "The mortality rate can fluctuate depending on a number of factors in each country with cases but mortality is generally thought to be around 2%," Dr. Motwani said. However, he cautioned that the data may be skewed due to many people experiencing only mild effects and waiting the virus out like they would a cold or flu. "That could mean only the sicker patients would be tested, possibly elevating the mortality rate.".
"We believe it is important to share the most useful, accurate information possible. Speculation is not useful. "