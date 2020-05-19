Genesis Medical Center reopening some services, relaxes visitor restrictions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Genesis Medical Centers and clinics have relaxed visitation policies put in place during the COVID-19 outbreak as the health system continues to safely reopen inpatient and outpatient services.

Highlights of the recent relaxed visitation policy include:

• Same-Day Procedures patients may have one visitor, who must remain in the patient’s room for entire visit

• Inpatient may have one visitor, during visitor hours only and must remain in patient’s room for entire visit

• Outpatient Clinic Appointments patients may have one visitor, who must remain in the patient’s room for entire visit

• All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the hospital entrance

• No visitation for patients who are COVID-19 positive or are considered under surveillance

For more detailed visitor information for all areas of Genesis, go to https://www.genesishealth.com/VisitorRestrictions/