Genesis Medical Center reopening some services, relaxes visitor restrictions

Genesis Medical Centers and clinics have relaxed visitation policies put in place during the COVID-19 outbreak as the health system continues to safely reopen inpatient and outpatient services.
Highlights of the recent relaxed visitation policy include:
• Same-Day Procedures patients may have one visitor, who must remain in the patient’s room for entire visit
• Inpatient may have one visitor, during visitor hours only and must remain in patient’s room for entire visit
• Outpatient Clinic Appointments patients may have one visitor, who must remain in the patient’s room for entire visit
• All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the hospital entrance
• No visitation for patients who are COVID-19 positive or are considered under surveillance
For more detailed visitor information for all areas of Genesis, go to https://www.genesishealth.com/VisitorRestrictions/
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.