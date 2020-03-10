12 answers about COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities

Q. This sounds like the flu. How is this any different?

The new coronavirus is much deadlier than the flu — by the most conservative estimate, it is about 20 times deadlier. The flu kills about 0.1% of those infected, on average. “Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said earlier this month. (The true mortality rate might be lower, as an unknown number of people might be infected who haven't been tested.) Some experts believe COVID-19 doesn’t spread as easily as the flu, but it's hard to evaluate that statement without more data.

Q. How should I protect myself?

Experts advise practicing good hygiene and what Louis Katz, infectious disease expert and Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center chief medical officer, called “good manners”: “Don’t go out when you’re sick; cover your cough; wash your hands; (take) social-distancing measures.” The best thing an individual can do is to regularly wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Genesis Health also recommends the following: