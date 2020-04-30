Genesis, UnityPoint CEOs expecting financial losses as services ramp up

He echoed Cropper when he talked about the challenges of making sure guidelines are followed. Both CEOs pointed out extensive testing would have to be done on any and all patients seeking elective care.

As an example, Cropper pointed out that Genesis has the capability to administer about 100 COVID-19 tests a week. He said Genesis would have to have the capability to conduct 300 to 500 tests a week.

Expanding care is crucial for the health systems — UnityPoint Health-Trinity and Genesis have faced severe revenue losses as hospitals and clinics suspended elective procedures and reduced outpatient services.

Erickson said UnityPoint Heath-Trinity lost roughly 50% of revenue since COVID-19 became a pandemic — a loss of $7 million in March and roughly another $14 million in April.

Cropper said Genesis faced losses of $10 million in March and “in excess” of $20 million in April.

“We expect May to be similar in terms of losses, but June could be better,” Cropper said. “Reimbursement is low in Iowa and Illinois, so that is an ongoing issue. I think we will end up seeing around $70 million in losses.”

As the hospital systems ramp back up, Cropper and Erickson said staffing levels will return closer to normal.