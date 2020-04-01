Reynolds questions coronavirus fatality projection

A medical institute’s projection that more than 1,300 Iowans will die as a result of the novel coronavirus is based on incomplete information, Gov. Kim Reynolds and a state public health official noted Wednesday.
But Reynolds did not say whether she expects the impact in Iowa will be less than that projection.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a health research center at the University of Washington’s medical school, projects 1,367 Iowans will die as a result of the coronavirus.
But the projection does not account for the myriad measures Reynolds and her administration have put in place, including suggesting that schools close for at least a month — all Iowa schools have closed — and that many non-essential businesses close or, in the case of restaurants and bars, remain open only for drive-through or carryout service.
The projection can be viewed online at covid19.healthdata.org.
Reynolds said Wednesday during her daily briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus that those measures would impact the projection, but she declined to say whether her administration expects fewer deaths in Iowa than the model predicts.
“What I can say that we’re doing is we’re doing everything we can to hopefully keep the numbers as low as we can to protect the health and well-being of Iowans, especially those that are vulnerable to COVID-19,” Reynolds said during the briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston. “That will have some bearing on the numbers. But, again, these are projections. It’s based on assumptions. And every day we’re learning new things and we’re gathering more information.”
You have free articles remaining.
Two more novel coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa were confirmed Wednesday by the state, bringing the state’s total to nine virus-related deaths. Both were 81 years or older, one in Polk County and the other in Washington County.
But state public health officials expect those numbers to continue to climb daily until mid-to-late April, when they expect the virus’ spread and impact in Iowa to peak.
“Like with any other model out there, there are assumptions that are made,” said Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the state public health department. “Our goal in all of this is to prevent illness and death in our state. So we’re making the recommendations to Gov. Reynolds that we feel like need to be made, and that includes some of the things that she has done (already), because we want to protect our most vulnerable Iowans. So we’ll continue to make the recommendations that we feel are necessary to do that.”
The state reported 52 newly confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday; Iowa has had 549 total positive cases since the virus first was confirmed here in early March.
A total of 63 Iowans are hospitalized with coronavirus-related illnesses or symptoms.
Reynolds also said Wednesday that she expects to issue an additional state public health emergency declaration Thursday. She said that in response to a question about the extension of federal guidelines on social distancing to April 30 and the impact that could have on Iowa’s school closures.
Also Wednesday, the state corrections department said, in an effort to contribute to the state’s coronavirus response, inmates have produced:
- 2,400 gallons of hand sanitizer, and in future weeks should be able to produce 4,500 gallons per week
- more than 2,200 patient gowns
- more than 1,600 face shields and more than 1,000 masks.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!