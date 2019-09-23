The Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Board made several cuts Monday at an emergency meeting.
The board made more than $1 million in cuts that will go into effect no later than January 1. The cuts include grant funds that were not used in fiscal year 2019 and $250,000 from the budgeted amount for sheltered workshop services that provide a work environment for people with disabilities.
"It's a rather important meeting today, to make decisions we might not like to make but are forced to make," said Chair Jack Willey.
The cuts are intended to help contain costs after observing the financial picture from last Monday's meeting, which CEO Lori Elam described as "pretty grim."
The region needs to slow down its FY 2020 budget to allow for fund balance during the first three months of 2021 until they can start receiving property tax dollars, Elam told the board.
It has been hampered in the long term by 2017 Senate File 504, which limits the minimum per-capita tax levy to $30.78 and mandates counties and regions spend down their fund balance to 20% of their mental health expenditures.
The region's management team met to go over services and met with providers to see how they could slow down expenses and reduce costs while causing minimal havoc to the communities within the region, Elam said. "We tried to do it with the least amount of damage possible."
Among the cuts to the budget include services that had not gone into effect or had not been used; one service, the health home that facilitates access to a variety of services, had never been used.
Cuts included several services in the contract for regional crisis services with the Robert Young Center. Among these cuts were pausing planned crisis intervention training for law enforcement and trauma-informed care training.
The most debated cut throughout the meeting was the cut to sheltered workshop services, which were initially slated to be cut by $500,000. These services provide a safe work environment that employs people with disabilities separately. Another cost-saving method is that the region will no longer authorize additional funding for those services, including new referrals or an increase in the level of service. Eastern Iowa is the only region in the state that still helps fund these services.
"It still gives them a paycheck that they're very proud of, and that's the part that really burns me about this portion," Willey said. "Sheltered workshop activity to me is extremely important, giving them some quality of life."
Jim Irwin, who owns several small businesses and serves on the Clinton County Board of Supervisors as well as on the Mental Health Board, said he loves having the sheltered workshop employees. "They're great for the morale of my other employees."
On the other end, Muscatine County Supervisor Nathan Mather advocated for leaving enough money in the sheltered workshop budget for a couple of months. "I think these things are very valuable, but no matter what we do, we're going to cut something that's extremely valuable because we don't have any options. We don't have the money to pay for it," he said.
Giving time for those currently in the system to find jobs is important, Imagine the Possibilities Employment Director Robin Nims told the board. Imagine the Possibilities helps provide services to those with disabilities. "I just found a job for an individual. It's taken three weeks for him to start his job because we have no job coaching," Nims said.
Before being placed in employment, individuals and organizations must meet with managed care organizations, which Nims said will slow things down as well. "It took us three months of really getting in, talking to companies, talking to guardians, trying to get MCOs to meet with us to change services," she told the board. "It can be done, but it's not easy."
By cutting $250,000 rather than $500,000 from the funding for sheltered workshop services, the providers will have about five months of funding. That will give them time to find positions for those already in the system.
"Our work today set us back a long ways in what we were trying to accomplish," Willey said at the end of the meeting. "We've taken 100 steps back as far as I'm concerned in providing services to those that need them. And we don't have a choice."
