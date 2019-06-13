Medicaid patients and their families had plenty of questions and skepticism for Iowa Medicai…

DES MOINES — Iowa’s Medicaid director Wednesday said state officials are working to calm con…

With United Healthcare leaving the Iowa Health Link program on July 1 and Iowa Total Care jo…

What you should know

With the exit of United Healthcare from the Iowa Medicaid program and the on-boarding of Iowa Total Care, here are some dates and facts to know:

United Healthcare must leave Iowa Medicaid no later than June 30. Iowa Total Care, which will effectively act as a replacement, will on-board July 1. Amerigroup will continue to provide coverage.

Iowa Health Link members are now in an open enrollment period. That period has several deadlines to know:

June 18: If you enroll by this date, you will have your choice of provider by July 1.

July 18: If you enroll by this date, you will have your choice of provider by Aug. 1.

Aug. 18: If you enroll by this date, you will have your choice of provider by Sept. 1.

Sept. 30: Open-choice period ends.

United Healthcare will continue to pay claims for services before July 1 and will also process claims and grievances after July 1, said Director of Iowa Medicaid Mike Randol.

Prior authorizations will be honored for 90 days.

For more information or to make a choice of healthcare provider, visit dhs.iowa.gov/iahealthlink/memberchoice. More information can be found at dhs.iowa.gov/ime/members.