NEW YORK — U.S. overdose deaths last year likely fell for the first time in nearly three decades, preliminary statistics suggest.

WASHINGTON — The maker of OxyContin has been cast as the chief villain in the nation's opioid crisis. But newly released government figures suggest Purdue Pharma had plenty of help in flooding the U.S. with billions of pills even as overdose deaths were accelerating.

How many pills were distributed to local counties?

As part of the over 76 billion pain pills distributed between 2006 and 2012, over 2.5 billion pills were distributed in Iowa and Illinois combined. Here's a county-level breakdown of counties in and near the Quad-Cities that shows how many pills were distributed, how that translates to per person per year, the largest distributor and manufacturer and what location received the most:

Scott County received 36,360,103 prescription pain pills, enough for 32 pills per person per year. 13,818,060 were distributed by Walgreens and 17,216,173 were manufactured by Actavis Pharma, Inc. Walgreens Davenport received the most pills.

Clinton County received 9,997,140 pills, enough for 29 pills per person per year. 3,001,700 were distributed by McKesson Corporation and 4,412,200 were manufactured by SpecGx LLC. Walgreens Clinton received the most pills.

Jackson County received 2,811,620 pills, enough for 20 per person per year. 1,425,200 were distributed by McKesson Corporation and 1,716,700 were manufactured by SpecGx LLC. Osterhaus Pharmacy, Maquoketa received the most.

Louisa County received 569,090 pills, enough for six per person per year. 271,900 were distributed by Hy-Vee and 373,600 were manufactured by Actavis Pharma, Inc. Hy-Vee Drugstore Clinic Phcy 7060-3, Wapello received the most pills.

Muscatine County received 7,157,420 pills, enough for 24 pills per person per year. 2,763,500 were distributed by Hy-Vee and 4,473,100 were manufactured by Actavis Pharma, Inc. Hy-Vee Drugstore Pharmacy #7060, Muscatine received the most pills.

Rock Island County received 21,718,096 pills, enough for 21 pills per person per year. 10,618,190 were distributed by Walgreens and 13,182,900 were distributed by Actavis Pharma, Inc. Walgreens Pharmacy Moline received the most pills.

Henry County received 6,001,790 pills, enough for 17 per person per year. 1,646,700 were distributed by Walgreens and 2,567,500 were manufactured by SpecGx LLC. Bond Drug Company of Illinois LLC Kewanee received the most pills.

Mercer County received 1,264,640 pills, enough for 10 per person per year. 498,800 were distributed by Walmart and 661,000 were manufactured by SpecGx LLC. Walmart 10-0792, Aledo received the most pills.

Stark County received 126,920 pills, enough for three per person per year. 71,620 were distributed by McKesson and 79,400 were manufactured by Actavis Pharma, LLC. Bradford Pharmacy, Bradford received the most.