Frequently Asked Questions for the upcoming Iowa Medicaid transition

UnitedHealthcare is scheduled to exit Iowa’s Medicaid program Sunday. Iowa Total Care is set to enter the program on Monday. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming transition to the state’s managed care system.

How do I know which company is my managed-care organization?

Members should have received a letter notifying them to which managed-care organization they are assigned. All prior authorizations, regardless of former MCO, will by honored by your new MCO for 90 days.

Can I switch managed-care organizations?

Yes. Members are in an open-choice period until Sept. 30. Here are key dates:

• July 18 — If you enroll by July 18, your coverage with a new managed-care organization will be effective Aug. 1.

• Aug. 18 — If you enroll by Aug. 18, your coverage with a new managed-care organization will be effective Sept. 1

• Sept. 30: open choice period ends

Members can switch managed-care organizations by contacting Iowa Medicaid Member Services:

• Email — IMEMemberServices@dhs.state.ia.us.

• Phone — 1-800-338-8366 or in the Des Moines area at 515-256-4606. (Automated phone service is available 24 hours a day.)

• Mail — Send the MCO Enrollment Form to: Member Services, PO Box 36510, Des Moines, Iowa 50315.

How do I know if my provider is in Iowa Total Care’s network?

You can find your provider by searching Iowa Total Care’s network on its website: iowatotalcare.com/members/medicaid/find-a-doctor.html.

You also can ask your provider directly, or call Iowa Medicaid Member Services at 1-800-338-8366.

How do I know if my provider is in Amerigroup’s network?

You can find your provider by searching Amerigroup Iowa’s network on its website, amerigroup.prismisp.com

You can also speak with your provider directly or call Iowa Medicaid Member Services at 1-800-338-8366.

Where do I get more information?

Go the Iowa Department of Human Service’s website at dhs.iowa.gov/iahealthlink

--Michaela Ramm, the Gazette