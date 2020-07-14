Quad-Cities has 41 people hospitalized with COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 patients in the Quad-Cities are increasing.

On Monday, July 13, Genesis hospitals had 23 people hospitalized with either confirmed cases, or symptomatic cases that are awaiting test results.

UnityPoint Health-Trinity officials said they had 18 total hospitalizations, including both positive cases and patients under investigation, as of Tuesday. A breakdown of medical units or intensive care was not available.

Genesis Medical Center, Silvis has one positive and one symptomatic, both in the medical unit, according to Genesis officials. At Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, there are eight positive cases and one symptomatic in intensive care, and seven positive and five symptomatic in the medical unit.

Rock Island County Health officials said 20 new cases were confirmed Monday, for a total of 1,234. Thirty people have died. Statewide, Illinois reported 883 new cases, for a total of 154,799, of which 7,193 have died.

According to Illinois Department of Public Health, there are 138 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds in the Peoria region, which includes the Illinois Quad-Cities. There are a total of 113 patients in the Peoria Region on ventilators.