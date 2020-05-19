Reynolds considers allowing more Iowa public activities

Since May 1, the governor has eased restrictions on a number of businesses. Malls, hair salons, restaurants and gyms are among the businesses allowed to open under limits on their capacity and requirements for social distancing and sanitation.

Other businesses await word on when they will become part of the move to reopen the state’s economy. Currently, under the governor’s emergency order, all bars, indoor theaters, casinos and gaming facilities, senior citizen centers and adult day care facilities, bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades, amusement parks, museums, aquariums, zoos, indoor or outdoor roller or ice skating rinks and skate parks, playgrounds, swimming pools and spas, wading pools, waterslides, wave pools, spray pads and bath houses are closed statewide until 11:59 p.m. May 27.

Reynolds indicated during her briefing that she has been discussing possible changes with various associations that “have been proactive in reaching out to us and talking about the good practices they’re putting in place” to allow them to resume scaled-back and restricted operations.

“We’re continuing to re-evaluate on a daily basis,” said Reynolds, who noted she planned to make an unspecified announcement Wednesday and follow that up next week with “some other announcements” as the emergency order reaches its deadline.