START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Riding out the COVID-19 pandemic

Wow, a lot has changed since my last article. Here I was giving a warning about COVID-19 and how it might disrupt some races later this year. Almost all races through May have been canceled and many of those in June and July are already pulling the plug. It’s a bummer to see but given the current state of the virus in the United States, race directors don’t have many other options.

Being that we may or may not have a late summer race season, I figured the items below would pertain to everyone riding out COVID-19.

1. Get Outside: With nice weather returning this week, get out and enjoy it! Fresh air and sunshine can do wonders for us all. Gardening and spring yard work are perfect opportunities to disconnect for a bit.

2. Exercise: Walking, running and biking are all great options right now. From 30 to 60 minutes a few times a week is perfect for most. I would caution anyone to not take on too much right now, especially if you haven’t been very active in the last six months. The last thing you want to do is create an issue where you need to go to your doctor or the hospital because you were doing something your body wasn’t ready for.