START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Time to get back on personal health schedule

In the first months of the worst health crisis in 100 years, millions of Americans were neglecting their health.
For various reasons … fear of exposure to the virus, reduced access to providers, financial insecurity … Americans put off routine physical examinations and vaccinations and also delayed care for more serious, potentially fatal, conditions.
Numerous studies tell the story.
Mammograms and colonoscopies decreased by 70% in the early months of the outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A National Public Radio study found that one of five Americans delayed care for serious illness.
Another study determined that angioplasties – the procedure to open blocked arteries – decreased by 17%. Musculoskeletal surgeries fell by 47%. Breast examinations for women ages 46 to 64 fell by 67%.
Patients with chronic and serious conditions were no exception. They overlooked care of diabetes, heart failure and cancer. Others didn’t seek care when they experienced chest pain or other symptoms of life-threatening heart conditions.
The neglect of their personal health took a measurable toll. Even when taking into account the deaths related to COVID-19, there were more “excess” or unexpected deaths than ever before. A record 3 million Americans died in 2020.
During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Christine Walsh, M.D., lead radiologist for the Genesis Center for Breast Health, has a simple message for anyone who has been neglecting their breast health.
“Delaying breast cancer screening can potentially lead to a delayed breast cancer diagnosis,” Dr. Walsh said. “Our goal is to detect breast cancer as early and as treatable as possible, which provides the best outcome for patients. If the diagnosis is delayed, treatment can often be more difficult and more invasive.
“It is very important that we continue to look after our personal health, even during a pandemic. Mammograms are very important for breast cancer detection and should not be delayed.’’
Dr. Walsh said mammogram patients can be confident that precautions are taken to ensure a safe environment.
“We encourage all women age 40 or older to get a mammogram every year,’’ Dr. Walsh said. “Some women may need to start screening earlier if they have a strong family history of cancer or other risk factors.”
Well examinations also decreased in many family practice offices. Now approaching two years of the COVID-19 virus, patients are getting back into a routine of seeing their family practice provider at least once a year. Because of the virus, the return to their family provider office may look different. Masks and social distancing are required in Genesis Health Group offices.
“Another difference from just a year ago is the availability of effective COVID-19 vaccine at no cost,’’ said Mike Persson, M.D. “Genesis Health Group providers highly recommend COVID-19 and seasonal influenza vaccinations.’’
Craig Cooper is senior communications specialist for Genesis Health System.