START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Time to get back on personal health schedule

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Christine Walsh, M.D., lead radiologist for the Genesis Center for Breast Health, has a simple message for anyone who has been neglecting their breast health.

“Delaying breast cancer screening can potentially lead to a delayed breast cancer diagnosis,” Dr. Walsh said. “Our goal is to detect breast cancer as early and as treatable as possible, which provides the best outcome for patients. If the diagnosis is delayed, treatment can often be more difficult and more invasive.

“It is very important that we continue to look after our personal health, even during a pandemic. Mammograms are very important for breast cancer detection and should not be delayed.’’

Dr. Walsh said mammogram patients can be confident that precautions are taken to ensure a safe environment.

“We encourage all women age 40 or older to get a mammogram every year,’’ Dr. Walsh said. “Some women may need to start screening earlier if they have a strong family history of cancer or other risk factors.”

To make an appointment call (563) 421-XRAY (9739) or go to www.genesishealth.com/cbh.