Sexually transmitted disease rates continue to climb at both the national and local level.
Rock Island County remains operating under "outbreak" status, and both gonorrhea and chlamydia rates continue trending upward in Scott County.
Education and asking for testing is key to help prevent the spread of these diseases, Scott County Clinical Services Coordinator Roma Taylor says.
"It's important to say 'I want a test for syphilis, I want a test for gonorrhea and chlamydia and also HIV.'"
Rates rise sharply in Scott County
Iowa Department of Public Health data shows that in Scott County, gonorrhea cases rose by the most they've risen in the past eight years, from 234 cases in 2017 to 320 in 2018. That's an increase of 37 percent, and it's the first time gonorrhea cases have risen above 300 in eight years.
Both increases in gonorrhea and chlamydia meant Scott County saw its highest level of STDs in years, with chlamydia increasing by 13 cases and gonorrhea increasing by 86 for a total of 99 new cases, tying an increase from 2014-2015. Cases in Scott County, when combining gonorrhea and chlamydia, totaled 1,326; that's the highest combined rate since 2011.
Scott County Clinical Services Coordinator Roma Taylor noted that while gonorrhea and chlamydia rates are rising, syphilis numbers aren't rising as much. However, it is rising in other parts of the country, indicating it is coming. "It's not like it's not coming; it's just that we're not seeing it yet."
Taylor points to social media and the ease of access to others as one of the key parts of the increase. "Therefore, it's easier to hook up with people in different places," she said.
Another issue is a decrease in the amount of money available to STD programs. "If you don't have the staff to go out and find people and try to do partner services to find their partners, then we're not going to stop the spread of disease," Taylor said.
Scott County Health Department holds a clinic every Tuesday for residents from 1-4 p.m. In addition, a clinic is also held every Friday from 8-11 a.m. They will test anyone for HIV, not just residents. Scott County asks for a $10 fee but will not turn anyone away if they can't pay it.
Closure of Bettendorf Planned Parenthood, other clinics
The closure of the Bettendorf Planned Parenthood in 2017 may have had an effect on the rise of STD rates, statewide Executive Director Erin Davison-Rippey said.
"We're seeing an increase statewide, but it's definitely magnified in the four counties where Planned Parenthood clinics were forced to close," she said.
The 2017 move to discontinue the Medicaid Family Planning waiver system and replace it with a state-funded version caused the organization to lose $3 million in funding, which led to the closure of four clinics in the state.
"There was this false narrative that other providers would step up to the plate to provide services. What we are seeing is participation in the Family Planning program, seeing 4,000 fewer participants in the new program," she said. "Then you look at the STD rates in the four counties where Planned Parenthood was forced to close, you have a much greater increase in STD rates than the statewide average increase."
Taylor isn't sure that the closure of the Bettendorf clinic is actively linked to the rise of STDs, since the rates have been trending upwards before the closure. Since its low at 900 in 2014, chlamydia rates have been trending upwards, with the highest single-year increase from 2014 to 2015 being 49 cases. Gonorrhea's single year highest increase also came from 2014-2015, with an increase of 79 cases.
Still, Taylor does believe losing providers is never a good thing. "But I do think that any time an agency closes that provides services for women, that's going to affect a community or state," she said. Women routinely do not have symptoms of STDs, so if they don't go for routine pap smears or tests, that will increase the number of STDs.
Rock Island sees high rates, treating it as if outbreak
Rock Island County Department of Health Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill said they're also still seeing high rates in the Illinois county.
Outbreaks are determined quarterly, so while the numbers from July, August and September are not yet known, Rock Island is treating it as an outbreak.
Numbers so far this fiscal year (from December 1 through November 30) show that Rock Island has seen numbers close to last year's totals — 939 STD cases have been reported in comparison to last year's 972.
Hill said part of what's keeping that number so high is the understanding of how STDs are transmitted. "I can tell you that I had a young woman who was old enough to know better, and was a college graduate, who asked me if she had to worry about this (if) she had an IUD," she said. "And I said well, an IUD or long-term active birth control prevents against pregnancy. It does nothing to protect against STIs."
Getting the word out and educating are essential to reversing regional STD trends, Hill said. "We know how to prevent this. We know that [you] use a barrier for every sexual act, and that should prevent the transmission of a sexually transmitted infection. We need to get that word out to the nation, to people who are sexually active."
In terms of Planned Parenthood, Hill says any time you lose a clinic, there's a possibility that people don't know where else to get resources. "We've been looking to educate the community. We've done several media calls, we've done Facebook postings, we have reached out to all our partners to say when we're available and when our partners are available."
A major part of what the Health Department does is getting the word out on safe sex practices, as well as provide testing. Rock Island's partnership with the Henry County Health Department allows them to have STI testing on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at its clinic between 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
