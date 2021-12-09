Stocks edge lower on Wall Street as rally momentum cools

Stocks edged lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors tapped the brakes after three days of gains.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 2:40 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62 points, or 0.2%, to 35,816 and the Nasdaq fell 1.2%. Two stocks fell for every one that rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

The pullback follows a 3.6% gain for the benchmark S&P 500 index over the first three days of the week, largely in response to easing worries about the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. That marked an about-face for stocks following two weeks of losses over concerns about rising inflation and the coronavirus potentially crimping economic growth. Every major index is on track for a weekly gain.

Technology stocks and a mix of retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending weighed on the S&P 500 the most. Chipmaker Nvidia fell 3.4% and Best Buy fell 2.3%.

Travel-related companies slipped after spending the last few days gaining ground. Carnival fell 1.8% and United Airlines fell 1.5%.

Bond yields fell slightly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.49% from 1.51% late Wednesday.