UnityPoint Health and South Dakota-based Sanford Health's merger talks have ended.
In June, the two regional health care systems announced they would combine to create one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country, with more than $11 billion in operating revenue.
The merged organization would have employed more than 83,000 staff and 2,600 physicians.
“Our conversations regarding a potential merger with UnityPoint Health have ended. We were excited at the opportunity our combination would have provided to create a new health system of national prominence," Sanford Health Executive and CEO Kelly Krabbenhoft said in a statement. "The executive management teams and physicians worked diligently for 18 months to provide a merger recommendation to the boards. We are disappointed that the UnityPoint Health board failed to embrace the vision.
"Our focus now is on the patients and communities we serve and the 50,000 people working tirelessly to support them.”
In a statement, an UnityPoint Health official said he has great respect for Sanford Health and relationships developed.
"I'm tremendously proud of our organization and we will continue tirelessly to evaluate any avenue that improves the delivery of health care," UnityPoint Health President and CEO Kevin Vermeer said in a statement. "Sanford is an exceptional organization with a bright future ahead. UnityPoint Health moves forward with strong roots and a fierce commitment to improving the experience of the people we share."
UnityPoint operates 32 hospitals and has relationships with 280 physician clinics throughout Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin.
Sanford Heath's organization includes 44 hospitals, 1,400 physicians and more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations in 26 states and nine countries.
With Associated Press reports.
